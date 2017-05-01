Indiana appeals order blocking abortion ultrasound mandate

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana is appealing a federal ruling that blocks a state mandate forcing women to undergo an ultrasound at least 18 hours before having an abortion.

Attorneys for the state filed a motion Thursday saying they will appeal the case to the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago. The state’s brief spelling out the arguments for its appeal is due May 30.

Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky and the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana sued the state last July, contending the ultrasound mandate was unconstitutional and would prevent some women from getting abortions.

A federal judge in Indianapolis ruled March 31 the requirement is likely unconstitutional and creates “clearly undue” burdens on women.

The judge also granted a preliminary injunction temporarily blocking the ultrasound waiting period.

