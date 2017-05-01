Ellen DeGeneres, Steve Harvey among top Daytime Emmy winners

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” won the Daytime Emmy Award for best entertainment talk show, 20 years to the day that her character came out as gay on the sitcom “Ellen.”

DeGeneres’ talk show was honored at Sunday’s live-streamed ceremony hosted by Mario Lopez and Sheryl Underwood.

“General Hospital” was honored as best daytime drama, with top acting awards going to Scott Clifton for “The Bold and the Beautiful” and Gina Tognoni for “The Young and the Restless.”

Steve Harvey missed the ceremony but was a double winner. He was named best game show host for “Family Feud” and best host of an informative talk show for “Steve Harvey.”

“Entertainment Tonight” was honored as best entertainment news program, and former “ET” anchor Mary Hart accepted a lifetime achievement award.

