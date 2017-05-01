American Legion donates money for Honor Flight Virtual Reality technology

Related Coverage Local Veteran views Washington D.C. Memorials through Virtual Reality

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A local organization is making sure even more veterans get to take part in Honor Flight, even if they can’t make the trip. Roanoke American Legion Post 160 donated money to help Honor Flight Northeast Indiana buy three virtual reality units.

NewsChannel 15 first told you about the virtual technology back in March when a Missouri company flew to Fort Wayne to give a veteran facing a terminal diagnosis the tour of Washington D.C. he deserves.

Legion members who donated to Honor Flight said they wanted to ensure the organization has the necessary equipment to provide the experience at any time.