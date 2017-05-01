5/1 Inside The Zone – Komets Hockey

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets are down 0-2 in their best-of-seven series against the Toledo Walleye – but Blake Sebring says it isn’t time to push the panic button just yet, Fort Wayne fans!

In this week’s edition of “Inside The Zone” Sebring tells us why the Komets have actually played like the best team in the Central Division Finals despite losses in games one and two.

He’ll also break down what the Komets can do on special teams – they’ve given up three crucial power play goals in games one and two while going o-for-6 on the power play themselves.

The series shifts to Fort Wayne for game three Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. and game four on Friday at 8 p.m.