Williams earns MVP as Indiana boys complete sweep of Border Wars Classic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Malik Williams showed off his versatility.

The Snider forward and Louisville commit earned MVP honors to help Indiana complete the sweep of Ohio in the Nancy Rehm Border Wars Classic, 117-106. He threw downs all kinds of dunks including one of the opening tip-off of the game.

One-handed dunk: ☑️

Reverse dunk: ☑️

Alley-oop dunk: ☑️@SniderHoops @leek_willi34 showing off his versatility at the Border Wars Classic pic.twitter.com/9pjswvZwQr — Andy McDonnell (@Andy_McDonnell) April 30, 2017

This Indiana side was stacked. North Side and DePaul commit Jaylen Butz also shined alongside Carroll’s Jacob Redding – who’s also going to Louisville – as well as numerous others that are undecided on their college plans.