Science central gearing up for family overnight event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Ever want to spend the night at Science Central? On May 19th you’ll get your chance.

Science Central is opening its doors to families so they explore the science filled building all night. During the event families will get the opportunity to do hands-on experiments, sleep among the exhibits and enjoy a breakfast the next morning.

Children must be at least six years old to attend. Families and groups must maintain a ratio of at least 1 adult to 8 children and chaperones must stay with children at all times.

Tickets must be bought by May 16th. To learn more click here.