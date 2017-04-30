I-465 bridge in Indianapolis that was damaged set to reopen

Related Coverage I-465 lanes reopen day after overpass badly damaged in crash

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A bridge over Interstate 465 in Indianapolis is about to reopen to traffic after it was badly damaged in January when it was hit by a semitrailer’s load.

The state highway department is planning a ceremony Monday morning to mark completion of rebuilding the Rockville Road/U.S. 36 bridge on the city’s west side.

State transportation Commissioner Joe McGuinness and Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles are among those planning to participate, highlighting the goal for reopening the road that’s a main route to the speedway before May’s racing events begin.

A truck carrying heavy equipment struck bridge girders on Jan. 10 and knocked down chunks of concrete, including one that injured a motorist when it crashed through a car windshield. Crews replaced four 125-foot-long beams.

