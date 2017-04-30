Homestead’s seniors lift Indiana girls in Border Wars Classic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Spartans four seniors took the floor one final time. Their play was impressive – their final hug wasn’t.

Karissa McLaughlin earned MVP honors at the Nancy Rehm Border Wars Classic against Ohio as she and her Homestead teammates of Jazmyne Geist, Madisen Parker and Teryn Kline lifted the Indiana squad to the victory, 79-58. All four players will continue their careers at the college level.

Spartans head coach Rod Parker made it a point to put the four players on the floor near the end of the game. When they were all subbed out together the group that helped capture the 4A State Championship this season shared a hug on the bench.

The Indiana side was loaded with talent including Whitko’s Aly Reiff who will play next year at Xavier and trio of girls continuing their careers at Saint Francis. Daysianae Hinton of Snider, Shania Kelly of Concordia Lutheran and Brianna Cumberland of Whitko will all be on the Cougars team next year.