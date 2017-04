FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The beginning of May kicks off Habitat for Humanity’s month-long event: Women Build.

Women build has been going on in Fort Wayne for 10 years. The event gives women the opportunity to make affordable homeownership a possibility for families.

The event kicks of May 6 and runs through June 3. There are still spots available to create or join a team of women. To find out more about the event click here.