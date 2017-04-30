Fallen state trooper re-honored at his memorial

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY (WANE) – The memorial for Indiana State Police trooper Jason Beal was rededicated Sunday. His memorial was remade last year, but it was never properly dedicated in his honor.

In January 2000, Beal stopped to help a wrecker operator who was pulling his car out of a ditch. As the two men worked alongside State Road 14 in Kosciusko County, a passing driver lost control of her car on the icy roadway. She struck the wrecker and Beal, who died three days later from the injuries. He was 24-years-old.

In 2010, a section of State Road 14 was dedicated to Beal and a memorial was created near the crash site.

When the memorial was redone in 2015, the weather prohibited them from rededicating it. So, state police and loved ones did so Sunday.

“I would like [people] to think about a young man that had a strong will and a dedication to serve and help and make a difference and he just chose law enforcement to be that path,” said Beal’s surviving wife, Emily Beal-Nelis. “He was very passionate, loyal and honest.”

ISP Lt. Chad Larsh helped to train Beal and is one of the memorial’s main caretakers.

“First of all, he loved his family,” he said. “He loved God. He loved being a state trooper. I was fortunate enough to spend his short time with him on the department working with him and training him. He showed up every day to work with a positive attitude. Even when things were down, he was always smiling. Always talking positively about his family.”

State police said the goal was to rededicate the memorial site before National Police Week which starts May 14.