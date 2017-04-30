Colts emphasize defense on final day of the NFL Draft

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – The first offensive player to be selected by the Colts on Saturday was reveal by an orangutan. Seriously.

From his home in the Indianpolis Zoo, Rocky the orangutan helped showcase the 4th round selections including tackle Zach Banner from USC. The Colts had taken a trio of defensive players on the first two days of the NFL Draft.

First year general manager Chris Ballard round out his first class the same way he started, with an emphasize on defense. Indianapolis chose running back Marlon Mack out of South Florida before taking Grover Stewart, a defensive tackle from Albany State, followed by Nate Hairston, a cornerback from Temple, and Anthony Walker Jr., a linebacker from Northwestern.

Of the eight picks, six were on the defensive side of the ball.