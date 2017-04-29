The Hub Entertainment Center changing names… back to Piere’s

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It would appear “The Hub Entertainment Center” was a short-lived experiment in for the former Piere’s location, according to a Facebook post.

The Hub’s Facebook page now redirects to a page titled “Piere’s Entertainment Center.”

A note on the Piere’s page indicates the location will change its name back to Piere’s. The post says Piere’s is “now officially under local ownership.” A date for the name change was not made public, nor where details about when the establishment might reopen. The building is still condemned and has not been open since early March.

Calls and emails to The Hub have not been returned.

In March, NewsChannel 15 reported The Hub was condemned. The Hub General Manager, Chris Cave, told NewsChannel 15 the venue would reopen and changes to rectify the condemnation “wouldn’t happen overnight.”

The notice posted on the door in March by the Allen County Building Department said the building was unsafe. Cave said there were some electrical issues that needed to be improved to meet code requirements.

In Aug. 2016, Piere’s was sold to new owners. But the general manager at the time, Kent Christon, declined to identify the owners by name. Customers who held tickets for then-canceled concerts struggled to get refunds.

The venue is approximately 40,000 square feet and has multiple bars and concert areas inside. The Piere’s namesake has been a Fort Wayne fixture in the nightclub scene for several decades.