Stabbing leaves woman seriously hurt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman was stabbed inside a home on South Hanna Street, according to Fort Wayne emergency dispatchers.

Police were called shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday to 3528 South Hannah Street for a reported stabbing.

Dispatchers said the woman was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

There is no suspect details and police have not provided any information yet.

The incident is under investigation.

