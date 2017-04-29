South Whitley man charged with child solicitation

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A South Whitley man is facing two felony charges after attempting to have sex with a minor, according to court documents.

The documents state a sheriff’s deputy in Delaware County was conducting an investigation on the website, backpage.com. The deputy posted an advertisement on the website indicating he was, “a runaway and needed comfort.” The posting indicated the deputy was 18 because of rules on the website.

Court documents indicate the undercover deputy received several messages and began a texting conversation with Christopher D. Lung, 41, South Whitley.

Lung asked the deputy how old he really was and the deputy indicated 15. Court documents indicate the deputy told Lung twice he was 15-years-old.

The deputy said Lung asked for a picture and the deputy sent a photograph using Google. The deputy said Lung then replied with a nude photo of himself standing in front of a mirror. Lung then asked for another photo and the deputy sent another photo from Google.

The deputy said Lung told him he could help with finding a room but Lung wanted to know what he could get in exchange. In one text Lung asked “are you offering something in return at least,” according to court documents.

The deputy said Lung asked if he was affiliated with the law. The deputy responded in a text, “I’m 15 remember…how and I a cop,” according to court documents.

The deputy told Lung he’d only had sex with one person and Lung said he could help with that.

The deputy told Lung he could be picked up at the mall. But several police officers were waiting in the area and Lung was eventually arrested during a traffic stop near Wheeling and Moore Roads in northwest Muncie.

The deputy said tattoos on Lung helped with a positive identification. The deputy was able to match Lung’s tattoos at the traffic stop with the nude photos he sent in text messages.

Lung was transported to the Delaware County Jail and charged with felony attempted sexual misconduct with a minor and felony child solicitation. He posted $30,000 bond and has been released from jail.

Court documents said Lung told investigators this was the first time he talked with a minor but not the first time picking up escorts on backpage.com. Documents said Lung admitted he knew what he was doing was wrong.

Court documents didn’t say when the investigation started but Lung was arrested Friday.

The incident is under investigation.