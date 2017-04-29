Sol forces overtime but Komets fall to Toledo in Game 2

TOLEDO, Ohio (WANE) – Cody Sol nearly saved the day.

The Komets defenseman only scored seven goals all year long and netted the game-typing score with just 20 second remaining to force overtime with Toledo. Dane Walters scored exactly a minute into the extra period to earn the victory for the Walleye in Game 2 of the ECHL Playoffs, 4-3.

Again it was the power kill that let Fort Wayne down. They gave up a pair of goals when they were a man down in the first game and in overtime, it was a power play goal by Toledo that sealed the defeat.

The Walleye take a 2-0 lead in the best of seven series. Game 3 takes place on Wednesday at Memorial Coliseum at 7:30 P.M.

(video courtesy WTOL-TV)