FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Despite the run, the TinCaps bats weren’t water-logged.

Fort Wayne scored six runs in the fourth inning – including a triple off the top of the wall in center field by G.K. Young – to lift the TinCaps past the South Bend Cubs, 7-3. This was the first game of a scheduled double-header after a postponement on Friday.

Along with Young, Reinaldo Ilarraza and Alan Garcia are had 2 RBI for Fort Wayne.