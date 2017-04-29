Northern Indiana city to ‘reclaim’ trail slain girls hiked

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana community where two teenage girls were slain in February is planning a hike to “reclaim” the trail the girls were hiking along when they vanished.

The Journal and Courier reports (http://on.jconline.com/2qjETu8 ) Sunday’s hike in Delphi will cover a half-mile and end at the trailhead of the Monon High Bridge trail.

Fourteen-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams were hiking along that trail Feb. 13 when they vanished near Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Their bodies were found the next day in a rugged area less than a mile from the trail’s namesake abandoned railroad bridge.

Delphi United Methodist Church Pastor Todd Ladd says Sunday’s hike will help the community “reclaim” the trail and “take the first steps toward wholeness” following the Delphi teens’ still-unsolved killings.

Information from: Journal and Courier, http://www.jconline.com

