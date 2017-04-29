New Jewish Center to ‘demistify’ Judaism

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Jewish Community is opening a new $1.25 million dollar resource center on Sunday. The Madge Rothschild Resource Center will preserve and present the history of Jews in Northeast Indiana.

A 3,100-square-foot addition to the Rifkin Campus of Congregation Achduth Vesholom on 5200 Old Mill Road, the center will be a one-stop shop for knowledge on Jewish Culture.

“It’s an exciting new avenue for us,” said Madge Rothschild co-chair John Stein. “We have a lot of tours of groups that come here that want to know more about us and our customs and practices. They’ll be able to come here and see it all displayed. So lots of questions answered with one visit to the resource center.”

The exhibits, library, and audio-visual equipment will be used to open doors beyond Jewish culture. The educational, recreational and cultural programming will be for the entire community.

“Our services are Jewish services, but the stuff we’re going to be doing here while it may be Jews that are organizing it and presenting it will not be just Jewish in nature,” Stein said. “This is not going to just be about the fortunes of Jews in Fort Wayne or what’s going on in Israel. It will involve the refugee problem. It will involve the immigrant problem. It’ll talk about being more active when it comes to voting for officers, showing up and voting in the first place. The sort of topics of interest to the general community.”

An open house for the Madge Rothschild Resource Center starts Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Rifkin Campus of Congregration Achduth Vesholom.