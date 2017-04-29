ISP summer camp gives kids the chance to wear the badge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Indiana State Police is gearing up for its summer camp for kids.

The camps provide kids with a behind the scenes look at what it means to be an Indiana State Police trooper. ISP has been providing the camps for more than 40 years.

Troopers staff the co-ed camps and programs which include demonstrations by Emergency Response Team members, Bomb Squads, Underwater Search and Rescue Teams and police dogs. Campers participate in recreational activities, make new friends and go home with a new respect for themselves and others.

This year the camp will be July 9-14 at Trine University. To learn more about cost and to register for the camp click here.