Hundreds shake off rain to help raise money for military families

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Race for the Warrior event at Fort Wayne International Airport wasn’t slowed by rain Saturday morning.

Hundreds participated in the 5K and 10K run/walk event to raise money for military families in the event of emergencies. The race supports the Military Support Fun and the Fort Wayne Base Community Council who then issues grants to military families to allow military members to focus on the mission of serving the United States and their community.

Activities for everyone were at FWA, including food and beverages.

Awards were given to male and female age groups and overall winners.

The event is unique in it takes place on the runways of FWA.

This was the 3rd annual Race for the Warrior event. Congressman Jim Banks (R-3rd) and Mayor Tom Henry (D-Fort Wayne) were on hand for the event.