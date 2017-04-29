Fort Wayne PHIL, fans celebrate Star Wars 40th Anniversary

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Philharmonic and fans of music and Star Wars got a special treat Saturday evening.

The PHIL celebrated the 40th Anniversary of Star Wars with a Pops performance at the Embassy Theater.

A packed crowd enjoyed music scored by John Williams, who has composed music for all seven Star Wars films. Those in attendance were encouraged to dress as their favorite characters. Judges then picked a best and handed out a prize.

A fully functional R2D2 replica was on hand as well as “members of the 501st Legion.” The group is made of characters from “Vaders Fist: Northern Darkness Garrison.”

Members of the Rebel Legion were at the Embassy to fight against evil.

Caleb Young was the conductor for Saturday’s performance.