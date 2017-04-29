Former Homestead pair, Terrell and Coate, getting shot at NFL

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Zach Terrell and Seth Coate went different routes in college after being teammates on the gridiron at Homestead.

Terrell went to quarterback Western Michigan’s football team. Seth Coate stayed in Fort Wayne and won a national championship with the Saint Francis Cougars.

Neither Terrell or Coate were drafted by an NFL team over the weekend, but both will get a chance to play pro ball.

Coate accepted an invitation to attend Arizona Cardinals minicamp.

Terrell is signing as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens.

Coate caught 83 passes for 1,693 yards and 25 touchdowns last season for Saint Francis. He attended Ball State’s pro day last month.

Terrell led the Broncos to a 13-1 record last season which included a trip to the Cotton Bowl.

