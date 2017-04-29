Five escape house fire after woken by dog

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Five people were able to escape a house fire early morning, thanks to a family dog.

Fire crews were called to the home in the 2100 block of Covington Road around 3:30 Saturday morning.

According to a FWFD release, when firefighters got to the scene two minutes after the call, they found the five residents and three dogs outside of the house. Four dogs were still inside the home.

Firefighters were able to find Benny, a dog who woke the people up, alerting them to the fire. He was placed on oxygen and is expected to survive.

Three other dogs did not survive the fire.

Three of the occupants were taken to the hospital in good condition after being treated for smoke inhalation. The two others refused treatment.

The fire was under control within 14 minutes and caused heavy smoke damage, moderate fire damage and minor water damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Covington Road was closed while fire crews worked.