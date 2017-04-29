Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg visits South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg made a stop in South Bend Saturday.

Zuckerberg’s Hoosier state stop came a day after he surprised a family in Ohio Friday evening.

The billionaire tech businessman announced in January he was challenging himself to visit with people in all 50 states. He said during the Facebook announcement he needed to visit 30 states in 2017 to meet that goal. Zuckerberg said he wants to talk to people and see how they’re living, working, and thinking.

While in South Bend, Zuckerberg toured the city with democratic Mayor Paul Buttigieg. He used Facebook Live to broadcast most of the trip.