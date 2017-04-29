Bashful Leo slugger on verge of Indiana all-time hits record

LEO, Ind. (WANE) – Alexa Allen is just nine hits shy – just like her personality – of breaking the Indiana all-time hits record.

The Leo lead-off hitter is on the verge of beating that mark held by Kendra Lynch (2010-2013) out of Indianapolis Roncalli with 222. Allen already holds the record for hits in a season (76) and she’s on pace to shatter the record for career batting average (.628, Alex Kotter/Vincennes Lincoln).

Allen deals with this burden by talking to her mother and coach but it’s opposing defenses that feel the most pressure.

She’s recorded a hit in every game this season for the Lions as they are 14-1 on the year.