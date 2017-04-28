Special teams struggle as Komets fall in series opener to Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WANE) – Two power play goals by the Walleye were the difference on Friday night as Toledo edged the Komets 2-1 in the opener of a best-of-seven Central Division Finals series at the Huntington Center.

After a scoreless first period Toledo’s Landon Oslanski opened the scoring just 2:27 into the second frame with a power play goal to give the Walleye a 1-0 lead. Trevor Cheek answered for the Komets with his second goal of the postseason later in the period, but A.J. Jenks would net another power play goal for the Walleye to give Toledo a 2-1 lead heading into the third.

Jeff Lerg would turn away all Komet shots in the third frame – stopping 24-of-25 in all – to seal the 2-1 win for the Walleye.

Pat Nagle stopped 22-of-24 shots in goal for Fort Wayne.

Game two of the series will take place tomorrow night at 7:35 p.m. in Toledo.

Game 2- Saturday, April 29……. Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:35pm

Game 3- Wednesday, May 3….. Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30pm

Game 4- Friday, May 5………….. Toledo at Fort Wayne, 8pm

Game 5- Saturday, May 6……… Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:35pm*

Game 6- Monday, May 8……….. Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30pm*

Game 7- Wednesday, May 10… Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:35pm*

*If necessary.