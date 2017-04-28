Report: Larry Bird stepping down as Pacers president

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Pacers president Larry Bird will step down from the team, according to a report.

The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Twitter early Friday afternoon. Wojnarowski said Bird is expected to continue as a consultant for the team.

Team officials would not confirm the news to WISH-TV, but they said that Bird will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Monday.

The Pacers finished the 2016-2017 season with a 42-40 record and were swept in the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Bird, a French Lick native and former Indiana State star, served as head coach of the Pacers from 1997-2000 before being named the team’s president of basketball operations in 2003. He retired from the Boston Celtics in 1992 after a 13-season, Hall-of-Fame career during which he was selected to the NBA All-Star Team 12 times and won three NBA championships and a league Most Valuable Player award.