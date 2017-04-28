Postal Service announces interactive stamps

The U-S Postal Service has created a first-of-its-kind stamp, and you could say it’s interactive.

The new stamp commemorates the first visible solar eclipse in the U-S since 1979. You can heat it up with your finger, and the image transforms from a blacked-out sun into the moon.

As it cools, the image changes back. The flip-side of the stamp sheet has a map that shows the diagonal path of this summer’s eclipse… which will take place on August 21st.

The stamps will be available in late June.

