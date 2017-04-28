Pedestrian struck, killed on I-469; lanes closed

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) A pedestrian was struck and killed along Interstate 469 early Friday afternoon.

Police and medics were called around 1 p.m. Friday to the southbound lanes of Interstate 469 at the Minnich Road exit on a report of a pedestrian struck. Dispatchers confirmed the pedestrian was killed.

No other information was available.

Police have closed the southbound lanes of the interstate to investigate. Police were routing traffic off 469 and onto Minnich Road.

