FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When the Indiana All-Stars face Kentucky this summer Homestead’s Karissa McLaughlin will be easy to spot – she’ll be the one wearing the no. 1 jersey.

McLaughlin was named the 2017 Indiana Miss Basketball on Thurday night down in Indianapolis at the Indiana Sports Award banquet.

WANE-TV spoke with Karissa on Friday afternoon about what it means to bring the state’s top individual honor back to the Summit City.