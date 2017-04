HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Indiana State Police are reporting a five-mile backup on northbound I-69 at the 291 mile marker in Huntington County because of emergency road repairs. The 291 mile marker is five miles south of the Lafayette Center Road/I-469 interchange.

Police are asking motorists to avoid that stretch of I-69 if possible.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.