Homestead’s Karissa McLaughlin wins Indiana 2017 Miss Basketball

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – For the first time since Snider’s Tiffany Gooden won it in 1994, a player from Fort Wayne is Indiana’s Miss Basketball.

Homestead senior Karissa McLaughlin took home the honor, which was announced Thursday night at the Indiana Sports Awards Banquet in Indianapolis.

McLaughlin, who recently signed with Purdue, averaged 25.9 points a game for the Spartans. She led Homestead to the 4A state title, the first state championship in program history.

The future Boilermaker will wear the coveted no. 1 jersey for the Indiana All-Stars when the battle Kentucky June 10 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse and June 11 in Kentucky.

McLaughlin was one of three finalists for Miss Basketball, beating out Gary West’s Dana Evans and Madison Wise of Greenfield-Central.

The five-foot-eight sharp-shooter finishes her prep career with 2,586 points.

McLaughlin is the third player from the city of Fort Wayne to win Miss Basketball. In addition to Gooden winning in ’94, Lori Meinerding of Northrop won in 1987.

The last time a player from northeast Indiana to win Miss Basketball was Norwell’s Jessica Rupright in 2012. Rupright is one of two Norwell players to have won the award – Teri Rosinski won in 1977. Warsaw has had three winners – Judi Warren (1976), Chanda Kline (1978), and Jaclyn Leininger (2004). Other area winners include Jody Beeman (Heritage – 1983) and Lisa Winter (Huntington North – 1996).

Snider’s Malik Williams was a finalists for Indiana Mr. Basketball, but that award went to Kris Wilkes of Indianapolis North Central.

Other local winners at the Indiana Sports Banquet were DeKalb’s Tyler Schwartz as the state’s girls cross country athlete of the year and Bishop Dwenger’s Jared Lamothe as the state’s hockey player of the year.