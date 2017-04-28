Free Friday: Fun weekend activities that won’t cost a penny

Focus on Health

Free and low cost health screenings

10 locations throughout Fort Wayne

Friday 7:30-11am

For more information and locations, visit http://www.fohealth.com

3Rivers Free Shred Day

Mobile shredder in rear parking lot of 3Rivers Northland Campus

(Off Lima Road across from Crazy Pins)

All documents will be recycled

Limit 5 boxes

Friday 11am-2pm

For more information, visit http://www.3riversfcu.org

Castle Gallery “Spring Palette” Show

1202 West Wayne Street

Colorful art with paintings, jewelry and glass

Today through May 20

11am-6pm

More info at http://www.castlegallery.com

Concordia Comedy Festival

Free comedy show with the best films from middle and high school students from Concordia Lutheran High School

IPFW’s Neff Hall, Room 101

7-10pm

No tickets necessary