Free Friday: Fun weekend activities that won’t cost a penny

Focus on Health
Free and low cost health screenings
10 locations throughout Fort Wayne
Friday 7:30-11am
For more information and locations, visit http://www.fohealth.com
3Rivers Free Shred Day
Mobile shredder in rear parking lot of 3Rivers Northland Campus
(Off Lima Road across from Crazy Pins)
All documents will be recycled
Limit 5 boxes
Friday 11am-2pm
For more information, visit http://www.3riversfcu.org
Castle Gallery “Spring Palette” Show
1202 West Wayne Street
Colorful art with paintings, jewelry and glass
Today through May 20
11am-6pm
More info at http://www.castlegallery.com
Concordia Comedy Festival
Free comedy show with the best films from middle and high school students from Concordia Lutheran High School
IPFW’s Neff Hall, Room 101
7-10pm
No tickets necessary