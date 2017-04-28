Fort Wayne councilmen, mayor call for tax hike to fund riverfront

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Four Fort Wayne city councilmen and Mayor Tom Henry on Friday called for a local income tax hike to fund the city’s planned riverfront development.

Councilmen John Crawford, Tom Didier, Tom Freistroffer and Glynn Hines, along with Henry and representatives from Fort Wayne Community Schools, on Friday proposed an “adjustment” in the city’s local income tax that would raise $9.6 million annually for riverfront and neighborhood sidewalk and alleys. The announcement came at a news conference at Citizens Square.

The plan calls for a .15 percent increase in the local income tax. The officials said the average household with an income of $49,000 would see an increase of $6 per month or $73 a year under the proposal.

The funds would go toward the city’s planned $79 million riverfront development plan. It would also support a $40 million project to create 40 miles of sidewalks that would connect city neighborhoods to schools, and repair existing sidewalks and alleyways.

The proposal will be presented to City Council in June. A final vote is expected in July. The process will also include public hearings.