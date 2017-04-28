Driver airlifted after 3-vehicle crash

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Howe man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after a three-vehicle crash in LaGrange County mid-afternoon Thursday.

LaGrange County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were called just after 3 p.m. Thursday to a stretch of S.R. 9 near C.R. 450 North on a report of a crash.

A crash report said Matthew Swan of Howe was southbound on S.R. 9 in his 2000 Ford Taurus when he drifted left of center. The Ford then side-swiped a northbound 2003 Ford Expedition driven by Darinel Gomez of LaGrange.

As the Expedition spun out of control toward the shoulder of the roadway, Swan’s Ford crossed into the northbound lane and hit a 2015 Mercedes driven by John Quake of Wolcottville head-on.

Swan suffered head injuries and was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital. Both Gomez and Quake were treated at the scene and released.