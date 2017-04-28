Cubs and TinCaps rained out on Friday night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Friday night’s game between the Fort Wayne TinCaps and the South Bend Cubs has been postponed because of rain. The game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, April 29.

Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader will begin at 1:05 p.m. with Game 2 to follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1. Both games are scheduled for seven innings. Gates will open at 12:05 p.m.

Fans who had tickets to Friday night’s game can redeem their tickets for any remaining 2017 regular season game at Parkview Field. The tickets must be exchanged at the Parkview Field Ticket Office for tickets of equal or lesser value, with the ability to upgrade, based on availability. There are no full or partial cash refunds.

Next Games

Saturday, April 29 vs. South Bend (1:05 p.m.)

– TinCaps Game 1 Probable Starter: RHP Austin Smith

– Cubs Game 1 Probable Starter: LHP Bryan Hudson

– TinCaps Game 2 Probable Starter: LHP Will Headean

– Cubs Game 2 Probable Starter: RHP Dylan Cease

Watch: Comcast Network 81

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com / TuneIn