Coldwater Road improvement project set to being Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A major improvement project involving a busy stretch of Coldwater Road is scheduled to begin Monday, May 1, 2017.

The stretch of Coldwater Road undergoing improvements runs from Washington Center Road to Coliseum Boulevard. Crews will replace the road surface, improve pedestrian safety, update storm drainage and add landscaping which includes the addition of trees.

According to a news release from the City of Fort Wayne, crews will begin placing signage with lane closures expected by Wednesday on the outside lanes (closest to the curbs) in both directions. With approximately 27,000 vehicles using Coldwater Road each day the lane restrictions will traffic tie-ups in what is already a commonly congested area.

Among the improvements will be new left turn lanes with an improved line-of-sight for drivers along with flashing yellow turn signals. Pedestrians will see the addition of crosswalk safety signals at the four crossing intersections and refuge islands at the midpoint of the crossings. Trees will be planted in the median and new gutter lines along with additional green space will assist with stormwater management.

The first phase of the project will take place between Coliseum Boulevard

