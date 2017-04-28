City establishes utility district before May 1 deadline

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The City of Fort Wayne’s Board of Public Works approved the creation of an underground and buried utility district so local authorities can control the placement of wireless equipment.

The move comes following the passage of legislation by the Indiana General Assembly which allows telecommunications companies to place equipment without a permit from local government. However it does allow those governments to regulate the placement of structures in areas designated for underground utilities. The deadline for creating those designated areas is May 1.

According to a news release issued by the City of Fort Wayne, the Board of Public Works has right-of-ways as areas where new utilities must be underground or buried. Utility, wireless and other poles, support structures, overhead lines, and associated overhead structures for electric, communication, or other services are prohibited from being constructed in areas included in the utility district.