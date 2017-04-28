79-year-old Defiance man charged with two counts of raping a child

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) An investigation by authorities in Defiance County has led to two counts of rape of a minor under the age of 13 being filed against a Defiance man.

The investigation into alleged child sexual abuse by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, Job and Family Services and Child Protection took place Thursday according to a press release issued Friday morning. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Miguel “Mike” Urdiales, 79, of 2169 Hawthorne Drive in Defiance.

Investigators believe Urdiales has engaged in this sort of activity for the past 40 years.

The case has been sent to the Defiance County Prosecutor’s Office for presentation to a grand jury for consideration of more charges.

No other details were included in the press release sent out by Sheriff Douglas J. Engel.