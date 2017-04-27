TinCaps lefty Logan Allen live with WANE-TV

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The TinCaps have gotten off to a slow start in 2017, but don’t blame star pitcher Logan Allen.

The 6-foot-3 lefty out of North Carolina is off to a strong start this season with a 2.00 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 18 innings.

At 19 years old, Allen is one of the veterans on staff, having pitched most of last season in Fort Wayne.

Allen’s success on the diamond hasn’t been the only joy in his family’s life this season. His older brother Phillip, who has been disabled since the age of two, left his family’s home for the first time in eight years today. The 29-year old Phillips suffers from a cerebral palsy-like condition that does not allow him to walk or talk. His vision is limited to the corners of his eyes, but Logan says he listens to TinCaps games every night on the internet.