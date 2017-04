FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – First team All-SAC post player Kyla Covington is taking her talents to Roberts Wesleyan University in Rochester, New York, as the senior signed with the Redhawks on Thursday.

Covington led the Panthers in both scoring (19.6 ppg.) and rebounding (8.7 rpg.) as a senior. The Panthers finished 14-7 overall.

A DII program, Roberts is led by former St. Francis coach and Decatur native Gary Andrews.