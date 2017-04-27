Shania Twain to release first album in 15 years

(CNN) Shania Twain, one of the best selling music artists of all time, is set to release her first new album in 15 years.

The 51-year-old singer announced the upcoming album on NBC’s The Voice, where she helps critique singers. Her most recent album, ‘UP’ debuted in 2002 and her best selling album ‘Come on Over’ came out in 1997.

Her next album is still untitled, but will include the single, ‘Life’s About to Get Good’ which will be released in June with the album scheduled for a September launch.