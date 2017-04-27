Late errors cost TinCaps in 5-1 loss to Cubs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs) took advantage of two errors to knock off the TinCaps, 5-1, on Thursday night at Parkview Field.

The TinCaps (7-14) jumped ahead in the second inning thanks to an RBI double from designated hitter Eguy Rosario. He plated third baseman Hudson Potts, who had been hit by a pitch. It would be Fort Wayne’s only run.

Starting pitcher Jerry Keel (L) held the Cubs (13-8) scoreless through the sixth inning. The southpaw struck out five batters, but a two-out error in the bottom of the seventh frame led to a pair of runs for South Bend.

The Cubs struck for three more unearned runs in the eighth inning off TinCaps reliever Mark Zimmerman. Chris Pieters hit his second home run of the season, a two-run shot to left field that put the Cubs up 5-1.

South Bend reliever Pedro Silverio pitched three scoreless frames to earn the victory. Chad Hockin (S) sealed the win for the Cubs.

TinCaps shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. went 2-for-4 with a double and a walk in the loss.

Fort Wayne had its chances. The TinCaps only went down in order in the first inning. However, the home team left the bases loaded in both the eighth and ninth, stranding 14 runners on base for the game.

