FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Rod Parker is the girls basketball coach of the year for the state of Indiana according to USA Today.

Parker helped guide Homestead to the 4A state title by defeating Pike in the championship game.

Parker wasn’t the only Spartan honored. Karissa McLaughlin was named to the all-state first team, while teammate Madisen Parker was selected second team all-state.

Tippecanoe Valley’s Anne Secrest was also named to the second team.