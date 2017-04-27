Families of slain Delphi girls reveal plans for memorial park, concert

Kokomo, Ind. (WANE) – The families of two girls killed in Delphi announced plans to build a softball complex in their honor.

13-year-old Libby German and 14-year-old Abby Williams were hiking together when they were killed in February.

Mike and Becky Patty, Libby’s grandparents, and Anna Williams, Abby’s mother, spoke at a news conference, Thursday afternoon. They announced the “Abby and Liberty Field of Dreams Memorial Concert.”

The summer fundraiser, which is set for July 15, will be held at the Dusty Trail Saloon in Kokomo and features rock band Saving Abel and X FACTOR 1. All of the proceeds will go to the memorial softball park.

“You can’t bring those girls back,” said Becky Patty. “But we can make sure they will be remembered.”

The families said they have received an outpouring of support from the Delphi community and all over the world. Now, it is their turn to give back. They plan to build a memorial park with two softball fields in Delphi.

“We’ll find peace when we walk through our park and our ball field,” said Anna Williams. “We’ll know the girls are there.”

The FBI and Police have received thousands of tips related to the case but no arrests have been made. The families said they still have faith.

“We believe in the police,” said Becky Patty. “We believe that they’re doing their job right. And while we’re frustrated we wait.”

In the meantime, they continue to encourage the public to share information with the police.

“We [have to] keep this information out there,” said Mike Patty. “Somebody out there knows somebody. Encourage them to call that tip in or call that information in.”