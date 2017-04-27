Dispose of unwanted meds Friday

The following is a release from Allen County TRIAD:

Unwanted Medication Disposal Day

Friday, April 28, 2017

9am – 1pm

Flushing old pills down the toilet or throwing them into the trash can have serious consequences for drinking water and the environment. April 28th is the day to bring expired medication in their original bottles or packages (no liquids accepted) to these select Walgreen’s locations for drop-off:

• 5830 N. Clinton Street at St. Joe Center Road

• 6202 W. Jefferson Blvd. at Getz Road

• 6730 Bluffton Road at Lower Huntington Road

• 330 W. State Street at Wells Street

• 907 Lincoln Highway West at Brookwood (New Haven)

• 10170 Maysville Road at Chapel Ridge

• 1701 E. Paulding Road at South Anthony Blvd.

• 5435 E. Dupont Road at Tonkel Road

• 10211 Chestnut Plaza Drive at Scott Road (Chestnut Hills)

• 11932 Lima Road at Carroll Road

• 10412 Coldwater Road at Dupont Road

• 2410 N. Coliseum Blvd. at East State Street

• 6201 Stellhorn Road at Maplecrest Road

• 7950 W. Jefferson Blvd. (Lutheran Hospital)

For those unable to make the Walgreen’s collection dates, there are also ongoing collection sites (for pills only) at:

• Indiana State Police Post (5811 Ellison Rd.)

• Allen County Sheriff (Huntertown Town Hall)

• Fort Wayne Police (Edwin J. Rousseau Centre Lobby, One East Main St)

• New Haven Police (815 Lincoln Highway East)

Since the program started in 2003 there has been over 47,459 lbs. collected.