Court Docs: Man stabs pregnant girlfriend, cat, self

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is charged with eight counts including domestic battery and animal cruelty following an argument with his girlfriend on Monday. Court documents said 21-year-old Christopher Harris chased his pregnant girlfriend with a knife while their young son was in the home.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. Monday. Dispatch told police a female called them while a male was trying to grab the phone away from her. They heard the man say “All I want is my weed” “Are you going to call them on me or what” and “Stabbed you? You ran into the knife.” Police said when the got to the scene they found Harris still at the scene and the female victim was seen holding a cloth over her left arm, which police said was bleeding.

According to the documents, Fort Wayne Police said the victim told them Harris became angry with her and started making threats to hurt himself, so she left the house. She said Harris chased her outside after yelling at her and stabbing himself several times. She also said Harris stabbed a cat he knew was hers. She said Harris pulled her down by her hair, punched her and stabbed her in the arm.

The victim said she is six-weeks pregnant with Harris’ child. She said the two already have a son together which Harris brought outside during the fight.

Witnesses on the scene also saw Harris chase the victim with a knife and stab the cat. According to the court documents, Harris has a prior conviction of battery from late last year.

Animal Control assisted at the scene and said the cat was stabbed and had to be put down because of the extensive injuries.

Harris is charged with six counts of domestic battery, criminal recklessness with a weapon and animal cruelty.