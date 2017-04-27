Attempted armed robbery, possible shooting happen just minutes apart

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are conducting two investigations after an attempted armed robbery at a gas station and a reported shooting.

Police were called at 11:34 p.m. Wednesday for an armed robbery at the Sunoco gas station, 3003 Oxford Street, with possible shots fired.

Police said a employee of the gas station had locked up for the night and was going to his car when a man tried to rob him. The clerk, who was carrying his own gun, shot at least twice in the direction of the suspect.

The store clerk was not injured but the possible suspect left the area before police arrived.

Eight minutes later, at 11:42 p.m., police and paramedics were dispatched to a reported shooting in the 500 block of West Branning Street.

Police on West Branning Street told NewsChannel 15 the victim said he was taking the trash out when he was shot in the alley.

However, investigators on the scene had not recovered evidence of a possible shooting, according to a law enforcement source. The source said 911 dispatchers also didn’t receive any calls in the neighborhood about gunshots.

The person, who was shot in the torso, was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said both incidents are being investigated separately. They have not released any suspect descriptions of the attempted armed robbery or possible shooting suspect.

Anyone with information about either situation is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-STOP.