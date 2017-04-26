Watch live: Honor Flight vets return to Fort Wayne

Related Coverage Honor Flight sending 23rd group of veterans to D.C.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana will make its 23rd return to Fort Wayne International Airport with another group of veterans Wednesday night.

Eighty five veterans will return at 8:30 p.m. after a day in Washington, D.C. to visit their memorials. The flight left the 122nd Air National Guard Fighter Wing at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The 23rd Honor Flight included 27 World War II veterans, 53 Korean War veterans and five Vietnam veterans, as well as three dual war veterans, one who is a Battle of Bulge veteran and one female veteran.

The veterans are expected to return to Fort Wayne International at 8:30 p.m. The community is encouraged to patriotically welcome the veterans back in the Main Terminal of the Fort Wayne International Airport at that time.

Can’t make it to Fort Wayne International for the homecoming celebration? No problem. Watch the whole patriotic event live right here.