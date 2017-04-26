Warriors domesticate Cougars in crosstown showdown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The no. 19-ranked Indiana Tech baseball team broke out the bats for the second day in a row as they defeated crosstown rival Saint Francis, 21-9, in eight innings on Wednesday afternoon at Cougar Field.

The Warriors would take the lead in the second as Keith Tatum reached on an error and would come around to score on a wild pitch two batters later. Tech would tack on to their lead in the third with six more runs, using four singles and a two-run homer from Matt Bandor to take a 7-0 lead.

The Cougars would cut the deficit to five runs in the fourth, but the visitors would respond with a four-run sixth inning to extend the lead to 11-2. Tatum would start off the scoring with a double down the left field line before coming around to score on a wild pitch. Bandor would drive in his third batter of the day with a sacrifice fly to left to make it 11-2.

Tatum and Tighe Koehring would drive in three more runs in the seventh to give the Warriors a 15-2 lead and a chance to end the game after seven innings, but the Cougars would stave off defeat with a five-run inning. A double, a hit batter and a walk would load the bases to begin the inning and that would snowball into a big inning for the hosts.

Saint Francis’ hope at extending the game would be short-lived though, as the Orange and Black used three hits, an error and fit hit batters to send six runs across the plate to make it 21-7 Tech and give them the season sweep of their Summit City rivals.

Jason Sterrett would go four innings to start the game, allowing just two runs on six hits while Brian Gremaux would pick up the win with a scoreless fifth. Sipe would finish the day 4-5 at the plate with two runs, Tatum and Bandor combined to drive in seven runs and McClain went 2-3 with two walks and scored three times.

Tech (36-10) returns to Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) action this weekend as they host Siena Heights on Senior Weekend. The two teams will start things off with a doubleheader Saturday, with first pitch set for 1 p.m. from Warrior Field.